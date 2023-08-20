Gov inspects ‘Sardar Patel Bhawan’, interacts with Police Officials

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 18 Aug: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) visited the “Sardar Patel Bhawan” on Court Road, here, on Friday and interacted with the police officials.

He visited the Garhwal Zone Office, Uttarakhand Police Pensioners’ Office, Training Branch and Traffic Directorate Office located there.

He also visited the DIAL-112 (Emergency Response Support System) control room where DGP Ashok Kumar explained in detail its functioning. Governor Singh said that the manner in which complaints and problems of common people are being resolved quickly through Dial-112 is commendable.

Seeing the monitoring feed being done by the drones of the Uttarakhand Police, the Governor praised the technology being used in traffic management and the police personnel appointed on traffic duty even in adverse circumstances. He said that the way technology has been added to the work of the police is commendable. Real-time monitoring and quick response are necessary for good results.

Addressing the police officers on the occasion, Lt General Singh said that the Uttarakhand Police has established a distinct identity for itself in the form of friendship, service and security. Policing is an act of service and the dedication and hard work with which police personnel and officers work is commendable. Uttarakhand Police is doing better work in the field of modernisation, technology and infrastructure.

Singh added that the police, along with law and order, are doing a better job in the field of emergency and different types of events like Char Dham Yatra, Kanwad Yatra, traffic control, etc. The police need to be focused on becoming a modern, sensitive and smart force. He said that, at present, the police must keep updating themselves through training. Continuous efforts should be made to maintain people’s faith in the police. The police should also try to end the preconceived notions created among the people. He suggested publicising various important works being done by the Uttarakhand Police to the general public. He encouraged the officers and jawans associated with this Yatra for its successful conduct.

DGP Ashok Kumar said in his address that, on the one hand, the Uttarakhand Police has made victim-centered policing an aim and, on the other hand, has taken strict action against the criminals. He said that the percentage of action taken by the Uttarakhand Police in the field of case work out and recovery of property in serious crimes is the best in the whole country. Drugs, traffic, cybercrime and women’s safety are the focus areas of the Uttarakhand Police, on which work is being done by preparing a special action plan.

ADG, Administration, Amit Sinha, ADG, PS, PVK Prasad, ADG, Crime and law and order, AP Anshuman and other high officials of the police department were present on the occasion.