Gov meets SSB personnel at Melaghat Post

By Our Staff Reporter

Khatima, 6 Jun: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) met SSB Jawans at the Melaghat Post on the Indo-Nepal border on Tuesday. He enquired about their well-being and praised them for their services. He also shared the memories of his three years of service in Banbasa with the jawans.

The Governor expressed pride that the jawans are performing their duties selflessly in difficult circumstances. He underlined the challenge of working in border areas, where the jawans need to remain alert by increasing their intelligence network. He also obtained information from the jawans about their problems and challenges.

Also present were SSB DIG SK Dhyani, Commandant Suresh Kumar and the jawans.