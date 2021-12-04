Govt cancels some of transfers of IFS officers after objection by IFS Association

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Dec: Indian Forest Service (IFS) Association has expressed serious reservations in respect of recent major shakeup in the forest department. Sources said that the association representatives would soon call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and express their reservation. Meanwhile, today, some recent transfers were called off by the government and some new transfer orders were issued in respect of IFS officers. Sources have claimed that the Association is particularly peeved over shifting out of Head of Forest Department Rajiv Bhartari. They have said that if Bhartari had been shifted due to his inaction over some wrongdoings in Corbett National Park, then why the Director of Corbett National Park, Rahul Kumar was not touched who has holding the charge of the park since long. In addition, the Association has also claimed that some of the transfers were ordered in ignorance of the rules. The office bearers of the Association have confirmed this development that a complaint had been submitted with the government by the Association in this respect. After the IFS Association formally objecting to some of the transfer orders, posting of some forest officers has been cancelledtoday. The government has issued an order in this regard. While the investigation was going against IFS Ashok Kumar Gupta and D ThiruGyanasambandam and hence their transfers were cancelled. Apart from this, the transfers of Dharmesh Kumar Singh, Dharam Singh Meena, Dinkar Tiwari, Himanshu Bagri have also been cancelled.