Govt committed to fulfilling dreams of statehood agitationists: Dhami

CM pays tribute to martyrs of statehood movement

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement, recalling their struggle, sacrifice and supreme contribution that made the dream of a separate state a reality. He said the government is fully committed to realising the vision of the movement and building the Uttarakhand that the martyrs had aspired for.

The Chief Minister observed that the incidents of Khateema on 1 September, Mussoorie firing on 2 September and Rampur Tiraha on 2 October remain dark chapters in the state’s history which can never be forgotten. He said the supreme sacrifice of those who laid down their lives for the creation of Uttarakhand will always inspire the people of the state. Respect for the martyrs and their families remains a priority of the government.

He announced that several important decisions have been taken for the welfare of the dependants of the martyrs and the movement activists. The monthly pension for dependants of martyrs has been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,500. For activists who became completely bedridden due to disability during the movement, the pension has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 along with provision for medical attendants. Those who were jailed for seven days or injured during the movement will now receive Rs 7,000 per month instead of Rs 6,000, while other categories of activists will get Rs 5,500 per month instead of Rs 4,500.

Dhami said honouring the activists and fulfilling their dream of a strong, prosperous and self‑reliant Uttarakhand is the government’s pledge. He affirmed that the state remains committed to building a vibrant Uttarakhand in line with the spirit of sacrifice and struggle of the martyrs and activists of the movement.