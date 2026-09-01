Minister Joshi inspects Mussoorie Road for permanent solution to landslides

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, August 31: Taking cognisance of the repeated landslides and severely damaged road near Pani Wala Bend on the Mussoorie–Dehradun Motor Road, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi conducted an on-site inspection today along with officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and reviewed the situation.

Due to the landslides, the road has become narrow, causing significant inconvenience to the general public and tourists travelling on the route. After taking note of the issue, the Minister summoned the Chief Engineer and senior officials of the Public Works Department and sought a detailed report on the situation. According to the preliminary assessment, the presence of a water stream in the upper portion of the hill is causing water to flow onto the road, resulting in repeated landslides.

The Cabinet Minister said that the government remains committed to finding a permanent solution to the problems on the Mussoorie–Dehradun Motor Road. He assured that whatever budget or funds are required to make the road safe and ensure smooth traffic movement would be sanctioned.

He said that both tourism and public safety are being given priority. Mussoorie, popularly known as the “Queen of the Hills”, is one of the major tourist destinations in India and attracts visitors from across the country and the world. If its main access road remains damaged, tourist movement will inevitably be affected. The Minister therefore directed the officials to take immediate action in this regard.

Cabinet Minister Joshi said that prompt and concrete steps are being taken at the government level to address the issue so that local residents as well as tourists visiting Mussoorie can have a safe and smooth travel experience.

During the inspection, Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani, BJP Mandal President Rajat Agrawal, Sandeep Sahni, Sanjay Agrawal, Rakesh Rawat, Rakesh Mathur, Mussoorie SDM Rahul Anand, PWD Chief Engineer Dayanand, PWD Executive Engineer BN Dwivedi, along with officials from other departments, were also present.