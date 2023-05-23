Govt is taking extensive steps to popularise millets: Rekha Arya

International Conference on Nutraceuticals begins at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 May: Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya said at Graphic Era here, today, that the Uttarakhand Government is going to take extensive steps to popularise millets globally.

Arya was addressing the two-day International Conference on Nutraceuticals that began at Graphic Era Deemed University (GEU) today. On the first day of the conference, today, food expert from Japan, Dr K Nishinari, and founder of the Risela Group of Companies, Dr Archuru Ram Sharma were given life time achievement awards for their contribution in the field of food-technology.

Nutraceuticals are coarse grains that provide several medical and health benefits, including prevention and treatment of diseases. Minister Arya said that PM Narendra Modi has already launched several schemes to promote the cultivation of Millets and other coarse grains. The state government is also following suit and will promote the cultivation of coarse grains in the state more rigorously. “We are all set to take extensive several steps to promote the cultivation of Finger Millets (Madua), Sorghum (Jowar), Pearl Millet (Bajra), Ditch Millets (Kodo) and other coarse grains grown here,” she emphasised.

Expert lectures on recent advances in nutraceuticals and functional food were delivered by Director, CFTRI, Mysore, Dr Sridevi Anpurna Singh, Expert from ICT Mumbai, Dr Rekha Singhal, and senior scientist, from Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia, Dr Miklail S Vlaskin, on the first day of the conference.