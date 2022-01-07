Govt will try to resolve journalists’ problems: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday assured journalists that he would consider their demands sympathetically and said that he personally agreed that journalists ought to get better pension and healthcare facilities. Dhami was addressing the biennial state level convention of Journalists’ Union of Uttarakhand (JUU) at the Nagar Nigam Auditorium in Dehradun on Wednesday. He gave this assurance while responding to the demands made by former National President of Indian Journalists Union SN Sinha, JUU President Arun Pratap Singh and JUU General Secretary Uma Shankar Pravin Mehta.

CM Dhami said that media representatives worked with great responsibility even in adverse circumstances. He claimed that the state government was working in the larger interest of journalists. Journalists also played a big role in the all-round development of the state. He also assured that he would try to resolve the problems put forward by the JUU. He agreed that the problems put forward by the JUU were genuine and needed to be resolved. The present era was definitely the age of media, whose impact was clearly visible on human life as well as in social concerns. He said that the media also played a big role in the success of democracy. The general public had full faith and trust in this powerful medium of society.

Other speakers included Dr S Farooq, SN Sinha, Balwinder Singh Jammu, journalist Yogesh Bhatt and journalist Chetan Khadka. Sanjeev Sharma and Jagdish Babla anchored the programme while Dharampur MLA Vinod Chamoli and Vice President of Uttarakhand BJYM Siddharth Umesh Aggarwal were the special guests.

On this occasion, those who were felicitated included Bhajan singer Gyanendra Kumar, Roopchandra Guruji, Bakshi Ji and Nisha Markande. State president Arun Pratap Singh, State Treasurer Lalita Baluni, Prakash Kaparwan from Uttarkashi, Dehradun district president Chetan Khadka, district general secretary Avnish Gupta, Narayan Bhatt from Champawat were special guests at the program. Union members including Vijay Sharma, Moolchand Shirshwal, Shardul Rana, Pawan Rawat, Trilok Pundir from Tehri Garhwal, Rakesh Rana, Radhakrishna Gairola and Neeta Sharma were also among those present.