Graphic Era students celebrate ‘Africa Day’

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 25 May: The unity of African countries, cultural diversity and their independence was celebrated at Graphic Era.
The celebration took place on the occasion of Africa Day, which was organised in the KP Nautiyal Auditorium, on Saturday. African students who are studying at Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University participated in the program. The program commenced with Africa Union’s National Anthem.
On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh said that ‘Africa Day‘ is occasion to not only celebrate Africa’s history, rich cultural heritage and its achievements but also to remember the struggle of heroes like Nelson Mandela.
Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr Sanjay Jasola congratulated the students and shared his experience of visiting different African countries. African students were seen wearing traditional clothes of their regions. They also put up various food stalls in the program. Dean International Affairs Dr DR Gangodkar was also present in the program.