Green Awareness raised at GEHU Fashion Show

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Models decked up in colourful outfits dedicated to nature walked the ramp for the Sustainability and Climate Change themed fashion show, Uttaraagam-2022, at Graphic Era Hill University on Saturday.

Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, inaugurated the fashion show by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Costumes inspired by the traditional culture of Japan opened the spectacular fashion show. The apparel was designed by the final year students of Fashion Designing Course of the University.

Representatives from the fashion industry evaluated the participants on various parameters of design and fashion.

The students designed this traditional wear keeping in mind various components of sustainability like recycle, reuse and recycle zero waste.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Jyoti Chhabra, Dean, School of Design, said that in today’s era of fast fashion, traditional handicrafts and art crafts with fashion sustainability were being forgotten. That’s why students are being prepared for the sustainable fashion industry in Graphic Era.

The students tried to raise awareness about tampering with the five elements and the ill-effects through the techniques of apparel making and design.

The Jury comprised celebrities from the world of fashion Rajesh Jain, Ranveer Vij, Sachin Garg, Vrinda Agarwal, Dr Seema Mahajan, Dr. Tulika Gupta, Dr Mona Suri, Sanjeev Mehan, Meenu Chopra, Professor Kusum Chopra, Shashi Chowdhary, Dr Nanda, etc.

Taj won the Best Collection Award, Best Innovation went to The Sparrow, Most Effective and Innovative Award went to Rudra and Best Presentation Award to Arcane. The title of Best Designer was given to Yukio, the title of Best Model was given to Mayank and Rita.

Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, announced a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh to the entire Uttaragam team, Rs 5,000 to all models and Rs 11,000 to Sahil for Tandav dance. Jury member RK Vij gave Rs 51,000 as prize money to all the designers.

Cultural performances were presented by Devasthali Group, Half Punz, Incredible Group, Dehradun Bhangra Club and Sahil’s solo Tandav.

Senior management official, Graphic Era Group, Rakhi Ghanshala, Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr RC Joshi, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr R Gowri, Registrar, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Arvind Dhar, Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty and students were present at the programme. Akshay Kharodiya, TV actor and alumnus batch of 2014-17 was the show stopper of the night. Sahib Sablok convened the event.