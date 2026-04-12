Hackathon contest begins at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, April 11: Students at Graphic Era will present technical solutions to challenges related to cybersecurity, machine learning, and cloud computing. For this, a 24-hour hackathon has begun.

Hackaholic 4.0 has been organized at Graphic Era Hill University to promote innovation and technical solutions. In this hackathon , more than 500 participants will continuously code for 24 hours and develop software-based technical solutions for real-world problems in areas such as AI, ML, cybersecurity, IoT, cloud technology, and open innovation.

The event has been organized by the Co-Dev Club of the Computer Science and Engineering Department of Graphic Era Hill University. Head of the Computer Science and Engineering Department Dr. Anupam Singh, Head of the Personality Development Department Neelam Kathait, Sushant Chamoli, along with other faculty members and students, were present at the program.