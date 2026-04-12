CS, DGP review preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s Dehradun visit on 14 April

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN , 11 Apr : In lieu of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Dehradun on April 14, Chief Secretary ( CS ) Anand Bardhan and Director General of Police ( DGP ) Deepam Seth, accompanied by senior administrative and police officials, conducted a comprehensive on-site inspection of the proposed venues and routes in Dehradun on Saturday. The high-level delegation reviewed the logistical and security arrangements stretching from the Daat Kali Temple in Mohand to Mahindra Ground in Garhi Cantt to ensure a seamless execution of the Prime Minister ‘s programme. During the inspection, Bardhan issued strict instructions to the departments concerned to tighten security protocols and also asked the police to formulate a robust traffic management plan to prevent any public inconvenience while maintaining a smooth flow of vehicles throughout the city during the high-profile visit.

While interacting with the media, the CS mentioned the potential transformative impact of the Delhi- Dehradun Expressway. He noted that the opening of the Expressway would drastically reduce travel time between the national capital and Dehradun . He emphasised that improved connectivity would provide a significant fillip to regional tourism, streamline the Char Dham Yatra and also act as a catalyst for local economic activities by integrating the state more closely with the National Capital Region. The inspection began with the CS and the DGP offering prayers at the Daat Kali Temple, where the sought blessings for the continued prosperity and well-being of the state.

It may be noted here that the administration is currently on high alert in view of PM Modi ’s visit and the related departments are working in coordination to finalise the beautification of the route and the technical infrastructure at the rally site. The officials confirmed that additional manpower would be deployed across the capital to manage the expected influx of visitors, ensuring that the Prime Minister ’s visit serves as a milestone for the state’s ongoing infrastructure and development projects, which have seen investments running into several crores of Rupees to enhance the Himalayan state’s connectivity.