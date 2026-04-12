Game of minds: Kasiga School hosts two-day inter-school chess tourney

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 11 Apr: Kasiga School successfully hosted their 5th Inter School Chess Tournament on April 10 &11 at the school foyer. The two-day event brought together talented young chess players from reputed institutions.

The tournament commenced on with the arrival of participating teams at 9:00 AM. The formal inauguration featured a welcome address by the CEO & Head of School , Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat, who emphasized the role of chess in developing strategic thinking, concentration, and discipline among students. The tournament was then officially declared open.

Matches began at 10:00 AM and witnessed intense competition, with participants displaying remarkable analytical skills and composure. Following a lunch break, the matches resumed in the afternoon, continuing the competitive spirit throughout the day. The first day concluded at 4:00 PM, setting the stage for the final rounds.

The final day, saw the continuation of matches from 9:30 AM onwards. The players demonstrated exceptional focus and determination as they progressed towards the final rounds.

The much-awaited final matches were held in the afternoon, showcasing high levels of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship. The tournament culminated in the Prize Distribution and Closing Ceremony, presided over by the CEO & Head of School .

The winners of the tournament were:

1st position bagged by The Tons Bridge School and

2nd position secured by DIS riverside.

The tournament was officially declared closed, followed by a high tea for all participants, providing an opportunity for interaction and camaraderie among students from different schools.

The event concluded with the successful completion of a well-organized and intellectually enriching competition.