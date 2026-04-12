Doon Book Festival to offer big discount on last day today

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 11 Apr: The nine- day Doon Book Festival , organised by the National Book Trust, is set to conclude on Sunday ( today ), marking the final day of the literary event that began on April 4. In view of the enthusiastic response from readers, publishers have announced attractive discounts ranging from 20 to 25 per cent on books across stalls, drawing large crowds of visitors keen to add to their personal collections.

Publishers have expressed satisfaction over the steady footfall, noting that readers in Dehradun have shown considerable interest in a wide range of titles. At the NBT stall, books on India’s history, geography, polity and eminent personalities are witnessing brisk sales, along with children’s literature in Garhwali and Kumaoni. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ has also been particularly popular among young readers. Atul Maheshwari of Vani Prakashan observed that works such as Gunahon Ka Devta, Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Hai and Raag Darbari are in high demand, while the poetry of John Elia is drawing significant interest among youth.

Praveen Bhatt of Samay Saakshya Prakashan noted that readers are showing keen interest in story and poetry collections by authors from Uttarakhand. Nayan Jha of Dinkar Pustakalaya said that works by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and Dharmveer Bharti are selling well. Anil Yadav of Hind Yugm highlighted strong demand among younger readers for authors such as Vinod Kumar Shukla, Manav Kaul, Divya Prakash Dubey, Neelotpal Mrinal and Madhu Chaturvedi. At Rekhta Prakashan, books by Akbar Allahabadi, Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Rahat Indori are witnessing robust sales, with Sanjeev Saraf’s compilations also proving popular.

Manish Pandey of Rajkamal Prakashan said that although the festival saw a modest start, footfall has increased significantly in recent days , with readers seeking works by Rahul Sankrityayan, Rahi Masoom Raza, Shrilal Shukla and Kashinath Singh. The Vinser Prakashan stall is offering a range of books on Uttarakhand’s history, geography and contemporary issues, along with works by leading Garhwali and Kumaoni writers.

In a notable initiative, the National Book Trust has presented translated versions of popular Hindi stories in Garhwali and Kumaoni, which have been well received by readers. Short stories, illustrated books and collections in these regional languages have emerged as a key attraction, reflecting a growing interest in local literature among Dehradun’s readers.