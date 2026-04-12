Only protocol visitors to be allowed VIP darshan at Kedarnath

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 11 Apr: Preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are in full swing. The portals of Kedarnath Temple would open this year on April 22. Ther devotees will witness several changes, particularly at Kedarnath Dham where strict rules have been enforced for VIP darshan, this year onwards. The temple committee has announced that only those arriving under the official government protocol will be permitted VIP access, while all other pilgrims will have to join the general queue for darshan of Baba Kedarnath.

In addition, the temple premises will also enforce a complete ban on mobile phones, cameras, photography, videography and blogging. The administration believes this will help maintain order and preserve the sanctity of the religious atmosphere. Every year allegations of disorder and favouritism in VIP arrangements have surfaced, prompting objections from the priests and the devotees. Responding to these concerns, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee has taken a firm decision this year to ensure equality and transparency in darshan arrangements.

Committee vice-president Vijay Kaprawan stated that the new rules would improve management and reduce unnecessary waiting for devotees. He said the focus is on providing a smoother experience, though the effectiveness of these measures will be tested once the pilgrimage season begins.

However, it remains to be seen, how seriously the new restriction on VIP darshan is enforced in reality. The Char Dham Yatra is scheduled to begin on April 19 with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri, followed by Kedarnath on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23.

Meanwhile, extensive work is underway to repair and strengthen the pilgrimage routes. The disaster management department has sanctioned over Rs 700 crore for the restoration of dangerous zones, with work progressing at nearly 80 out of 100 identified sensitive stretches. Various departments and rescue teams have also intensified preparations to ensure safety and convenience for the lakhs of devotees expected to arrive for the annual pilgrimage.