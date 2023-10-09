Handwriting expert arrested by SIT in fake registry scam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Oct: Yet another accused Ajay Mohan Paliwal, who is a forensic expert, has been arrested by the SIT and Kotwali Nagar Police in the fake registry case of Dehradun. With the arrest of Paliwal, the total number of those arrested in the famous fake registry scam has gone up to 13 now. According to the SIT, the accused used to play an important role in creating fake documents prepared by Kunwar Pal Singh (KP Singh) and his associates, including Advocates Kamal Virmani and Imran. Known to be a forensic expert, the accused used his expertise in creating forged documents and forged signatures. During the interrogation of the accused, the involvement of some more persons in the crime and some Information has been gathered regarding other fake registries, which have been included in the investigation by the SIT.

Commenting on the arrest of Paliwal, SSP Dehradun Ajai Singh today said that based on the facts that have come to light, evidence will soon be collected and other accused will also be arrested. It may be recalled that the FIR in this case registered in City Kotwali police station is currently being investigated by the SIT. On the basis of evidence obtained on the instructions of SSP Dehradun, another accused Ajay Mohan Paliwal was arrested by the SIT yesterday from Harbhajwala Basant Vihar. The accused has done MSc in Forensic Science, and he is a signature and handwriting expert.

During the interrogation, the accused informed the SIT team he had passed a diploma course of Doon Forensic Science through correspondence in 1988. Did LLB from DAV College in Muzaffarnagar in the year 1994, PG Certification in Forensics from IFS Pune in the year 2017 and then MSc in Forensic Science from Global Open University in Dimapur, Nagaland in the year 2019. The accused is also a practising lawyer and has a chamber number C-35 in the district courts of Muzaffarnagar allotted to him. The accused had started the private work of signature matching and handwriting matching from 1988. Earlier he used to work as a sign comparer for Subhash Virmani, then he also started getting work from Advocate Kamal Virmani through Rohtash. Since the accused was a handwriting and signature expert, KP Singh and Omveer Tomar asked the accused to prepare fake documents and promised a good amount of money in return, to which he agreed.

KP Singh and his other associates used to collect used stamp papers files from various sources and the accused used his knowledge of Forensic Science to wash them with salt acid and make them blank and look like unused. He used very old thick papers and with wet cotton were rubbed with salt acid and then rub the stamp papers, thus deleting the ink from them. Later these stamp papers were used to create fake registry documents and used scanned signatures of the officers. Accused Ajay Mohan Paliwal similarly accused Raksha Sen, Farkhanda Rehman, Rajendra Singh, Tribhuvan, Dipankar Negi, Mange Ram, Premlal, Ramnath, Ram Chandra, Padma Kumari, Moti Lal, Chandra Bahadur Singh, Govardhan, Subhash, Ravi Mittal, Jagmohan and as also those involved in fake registry scam. The fake deeds/wills were prepared for some lands which are situated at places like Raipur, Jakhan, Rajpur Road, Clement Town, Brahmanwala, Rainapur, Nawada etc. The accused had also made a fake will of DK Mittal and Sheela Mittal for Shahnawaz. Paliwal used to take up to one lakh rupees per deed/deed and Rs 25 thousand per signature for forging signatures from KP Singh and others. In the year 2021-22, transactions worth several lakhs of rupees have been found to have taken place from KP’s account to Ajay Mohan Paliwal’s account in lieu of preparing fake records. Further action will be taken on the basis of enquiry.

Ajay Mohan Paliwal, aged 53 years, is son of Manmohan Paliwal and resident of B-53/3 Rishi Vihar which falls under jurisdictioin of Vasant Vihar Police Station in Dehradun.