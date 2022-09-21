HC stays minister’s order on teachers’ transfer

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The Uttarakhand High Court, while hearing a petition filed by two teachers challenging their attachment to posts at a station other than their original place of posting on the orders of Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, today, stayed the orders and has sought his response by 6 December.

The next date of hearing has been fixed as 6 December by the High Court. Both, the Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, as well as Secretary, Higher Education, have been issued notices and directed to file their response by 6 December. The petition claims that the orders issued by the Director, Higher Education, on the orders of the minister are in violation of the rules.

It may be recalled that Shivnarayan Singh was attached to Ganai Gangoli, while his original place of posting is at MBPG College, Haldwani. Along with this, BC Sah was attached to a Pithoragarh College although his place of posting is in Gopeshwar.

Both of them have challenged this in the High Court. The court has stayed the implementation of the order of the attachment issued by the Director. In the petition, the petitioner has claimed that he has served in remote and inaccessible locations for a period of 17 years. Following his transfer to a relatively convenient location, he can’t be transferred or attached to a remote location in the hills as per the prevalent rules and, therefore, the orders of the minister were not appropriate. The other petitioner has similarly challenged the attachment. The claim is that the minister had issued the orders in order to adjust some of his favourite teachers at convenient locations.