Hema Malini, Amruta Fadnavis, Shilpa Shetty attend 5th Bright Awards

By Our Staff Reporter

MUMBAI, 27 Sept: The 5th Bright Awards 2023, a spectacular event held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai, brought together notable figures from various fields. Dr Yogesh Lakhani, the pioneer behind Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, organised this annual extravaganza. It was a celebration not only of talents from Bollywood and the TV industry but also a recognition of achievements in diverse industries. The evening was doubly special as it coincided with Dr Yogesh Lakhani’s birthday, adding to the festive spirit. A cake-cutting ceremony marked the birthday.

The guest list was impressive, featuring celebrities from the entertainment world and more. Personalities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hema Malini, Amruta Fadnavis, Maniesh Paul and Director-Producer Anil Sharma graced the occasion. The ‘Gadar 2’ team, including Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra were also present. Other attendees included Dheeraj Kumar, Shekhar Suman, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Archana Gautam, Kumar Sanu, Poonam Pandey, Preeti Jhangiani, Praveen Dabas, Sukhwinder Singh, Kainaaz Pervez, Vindu Dara Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Sunil Pal, Shibani Kashyap, Mishal Raheja and Dilip Sen. The show was directed by Kamal Maharshi.

Actor Rohitash Gaud from ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, Ravi Gosai, singer Shaurya Mehta,Brinda Parekh, Pawan Sharma of Gangor TV, Satish Shetty of Peninsula Grand Hotel, Keyur Seth of Red Cherry Entertainment were also part of this glamorous event.

The 5th Bright Awards night wasn’t limited to the entertainment industry; it honoured exceptional individuals from various sectors, encompassing film, TV, social initiatives and business.

The presence of Anugrah Yogesh Lakhani, Dr Yogesh Lakhani’s son, and Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani, Director of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, added a special touch to the event. Vijay Darda of Lokmat Group, Singer Armaan Malik, Ganesh Acharya, Shiamak Davar and Aartii Naagpal, along with other guests, made the evening even more dazzling.

Beyond recognising talent and contributions, the event provided an opportunity for celebrities to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Dr. Yogesh Lakhani. They commended his remarkable character and dedication to organising the Bright Awards over the past five years.

It’s worth mentioning that Bright Outdoor Media Ltd has launched a new company – My Meeting App, offering the unique facility of webinars with favourite celebrities anytime. This innovative app allows both webinars (video conferencing) and booking places for direct meetings or parties, all in a single platform.

Not to be forgotten, the partnership between Bright Outdoor Media Ltd and Zest Outdoors was also highlighted. Additionally, Dr Yogesh Lakhani’s company achieved another milestone with the launch of its 9th digital LED billboard in the last 6 months. Bright Outdoor Media Ltd and Zest Outdoors hold the distinction of being the first company in the world registered in the Guinness World of Records for Green Energy and Solar Hoarding.

Besides being associated with over two lakh films, Bright Outdoor Media Ltd has made its mark in albums, web series, serials, events and award nights. It stands as India’s first BSE SME Limited OOH Company.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received on his birthday, Dr Yogesh Lakhani said, “I am immensely thankful for the love and support shown by everyone on my birthday. The Bright Awards has been a beautiful journey, and I am overwhelmed to see it grow each year, celebrating talent and excellence.”