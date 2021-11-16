Him Jyoti students visit Himalaya Wellness Co

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: A group of 69 girl students of Him Jyoti School, Dehradun, headed by Principal Ruma Malhotra and two members of faculty undertook an educational tour of Himalaya Wellness Company, here. They had a round of the factory’s manufacturing area, Museum, Herbal Garden and saw a documentary, etc.

They were finally addressed by the Company President, Dr S Farooq in the M Manal Auditorium, followed by an interactive session.

Dr S Farooq briefed them about herbs and observed learning and asked them to pose questions. The students raised queries and Dr S Farooq satisfied their curiosity with proper answers and blessed them for their future endeavor.

Principal Ruma Malhotra expressed thanks to Dr S Farooq for sparing time for the Him Jyoti Girls.