HRDEF holds workshop on Sustainability

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: HaritaDhara Research Development and Education Foundation (HRDEF) organised a workshop from 13 to 15 November on Sustainability, Dreams, and Climate Action to motivate youth towards innovation during Children’s Day celebrations.

HRDEF celebrated its 7th Foundation Day and these functions started with lighting of the lamp by Retired Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar. The theme of this year’s Children’s Day was ‘Dreams that you want to become’. Students showcased their skills, innovation and creativity on the occasion.

HRDEF’s objective is to enhance learners’ 21st Century skills, Technological skills, personality development, and knowledge on Sustainable Development.

Two alumnae, Neetu and Manisha, talked at length with younger students and shared their experiences of different ways, methods, tools, courses that underwent during their scholarship at the HRDEF. They said these skills and learning made a lot of difference in their lives, imparting confidence and personality improvement. These would definitely change the lives of current students.

Prize distribution was conducted for various activities during the year 2021-21. Students of Gyandhara (GOAL) performed dances, a play, presented craft making from waste plastic, threads, and other activities.

Anant Bhaskar Garg, Director, HRDEF, presented the Annual Report in which the main points were: Free Mobile App Development Programme for Girls (Technovation); Design thinking workshop (Design-a-thon); work at the UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development (ESD), Berlin; conducted side event on Games, Hands-on Approach for Sustainability at UN HLPF event in July. Makers, Design, computing, coding, games, hands-on activities are main thrust areas for the programmes.

Dr Manisha conducted and coordinated these programmes effectively with a small quiz, questions, and surprises for learners. Untiring support from Vijay, Suman, Sushma, Manisha, Anant, Apoorve, Prayanshi, parents, students Sweety, Ruchi, Akash, Sonu, Pooja, Shalu, Vijay, Rohit, and all other students made these events memorable.