Himachal’s Pinegrove School wins Doon Football Cup Final

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Apr: The Doon Cup Football Tournament, hosted by Ecole Globale International Girls’ School from 23 to 25 April, came to a conclusion, here, today. Over the course of three action-packed days, the tournament saw an epic display of skill and sportsmanship as girls competed in the Under-14 and Under-19 categories. From nail-biting finishes to standout individual performances, the Doon Cup truly had it all. Each match kept spectators on the edge of their seats, with the passion and dedication of every team palpable throughout the event. Whether it was last-minute goals or tactical brilliance, the competition was nothing short of thrilling.

Several players delivered superlative performances during the tournament, making an indelible mark with their incredible saves, brilliant goals, and overall skill. These unforgettable moments highlighted the immense talent and hard work that fuel the beautiful game. The level of competition was outstanding, with every team clearly bringing their A-game. It was evident that months of preparation had gone into every match, resulting in high-quality football that showcased the true spirit of the sport.

The Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony, Ranjita Devi, a pioneering figure in Indian football refereeing, delivered an inspiring address. Hailing from Manipur, Ranjita’s journey in football officiating began in 2007 when she became a State Class-III Referee. Her dedication and hard work earned her National Referee certification in 2016, and in 2018, she made history by becoming the second woman from Manipur and the first from Northeast India to be enlisted in the FIFA Women’s Referee Panel. Her achievements were further recognised when she received the prestigious FIFA Referee Badge and joined the AFC allied panel. Ranjita encouraged the young girls to explore sports without limitations and emphasized the importance of giving their very best to excel in any field. Sharing anecdotes from her own life, she delivered a motivational address that urged the girls to aspire for excellence.

The Doon Cup Under 14 trophy was won by Pinegrove School, Himachal, the host school Ecole Globale was the first runners up and Modern School, Vasant Vihar, was the second runners up. In the Under 19 category, Pinegrove School, Himachal, were the winners and the first and second runners up trophy were bagged by Himjyoti School and Woodstock School, respectively. Individual awards were given for Best Attacker, goalkeeper, fielder, mid-fielder, and player of the tournament.