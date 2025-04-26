Moot Court competition begins at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Apr: A national level moot court competition has begun at Graphic Era to explain the court process to law students and test their talent. Students from 45 universities and colleges will compete in various interesting competitions.

The mood court competition is being organised at Graphic Era Hill University. Addressing the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, retired Supreme Court Judge and former Chairman of National Green Tribunal, Justice Swatanter Kumar said that law is not just a profession but a responsibility that ensures justice.

Kumar said that, to become a good lawyer, it is very important to have practical knowledge so that legal understanding and reasoning skills can be enhanced.

Former Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, PK Malhotra said that competitions like moot court give students a glimpse of the judicial process. Through such competitions, students also gain confidence and the courage to present their side.

Prof Rajiv Khanna of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University, Haryana, inspired the students to get deeply involved in the field of law. He said that, in the coming times, they would be among those who will have the strength to work in the interest of the people. In this field, it is important to have patience and kindness towards people.

On the first day of the competition, octa and quarter rounds were organised in which the participants of various universities presented their tactics in the perspective of criminal law. The final of moot court will be held tomorrow.

The programme was organised by the School of Law. HOD Dr Vivek Goyal along with convener Stuti Bhandari, Aditya, Dev Priya Tarar and students were present on the occasion.