Historic development taking place in Kichha: CM Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Oct: At the request of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of an industrial smart city, a satellite AIIMS, and a high-tech bus station at the Kichha Khurpiyan Farm. A thanksgiving and welcome ceremony for the Chief Minister was held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Ground in Kichha, where he was warmly received with floral tributes from various organisations.

During the event, Chief Minister Dhami announced several developmental projects for the Kichha constituency, including the construction of approximately 8.5 km of roads, the installation of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Ambedkar Park in Pantnagar University, and the construction of a memorial for the victims of partition.

Dhami emphasised that historic development is taking place in Kichha, with the construction of the AIIMS, bus station, and smart city, which he believes will be significant for the future. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the smart park, one of only twelve being built across the country. He also mentioned the upcoming international airport in Pantnagar, which is expected to enhance regional development.

He stated that the long-pending Jamrani Dam has received approval, which will benefit drinking water and irrigation in the area. The Chief Minister noted that the central government has transferred HMT land to the state, which can now be utilised for various purposes.

Dhami highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring the development reaches every individual, mentioning the implementation of strict anti-cheating laws and the provision of over 17,000 government jobs to youth in the past three years.

He discussed the government’s efforts in strengthening infrastructure across various sectors, including connectivity, education, health, and tourism, to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities. New policies for logistics, startups, and the service sector were introduced to promote innovation.

The Chief Minister also recalled the ‘historic’ implementation of 30% horizontal reservation for women, emphasising ongoing efforts to preserve the demographic balance in Uttarakhand. He pointed out the removal of illegal encroachments in Kichha, freeing up of 270 acres of government land, and the enactment of strict laws aimed at ensuring peace, equality, and integrity.

Finally, he noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, a thousand-acre industrial smart city is being established in Udham Singh Nagar, expected to attract significant investment and generate millions of jobs in the region.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including MPs, MLAs, former legislators, and various local officials.