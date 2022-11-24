HNBGU VC releases Logo for Golden Jubilee Celebrations

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Nov: A meeting with the representatives of print and electronic media was held, today, at the Academic Activity Centre, Chauras Campus, HNB Garhwal University. Vice Chancellor Prof. Annapurna Nautiyal presided over the meeting.

On the occasion, she launched the logo for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the university. She expressed happiness that the University’s Golden Jubilee Year is coinciding with the Union Government’s celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Kaal’. She informed the press that, till the next convocation, this logo would be used in all the stationary items, meetings and official university functions to represent the golden jubilee year of the University. The celebrations would continue till 1 December, 2023.

The Vice Chancellor also reiterated the significance of the Convocation for the students as well as the University. She reminded that the University has been celebrating the convocation regularly since 2018.

It will celebrate its 10th convocation on 1 December, 2022, and Rajeev Kumar, former Vice-Chairman, NITI Ayog, would be the Chief Guest, while Dr Yogendra Narain, Chancellor of HNBGU, will preside over the function. This year, the University will award an honorary doctorate to Sohan Lal, prominent Tabla artist, for his contributions to popularising this instrument through his performances and training youngsters in the art. The University will present a total of 59 gold medals this year.

Prof Annapurna Nautiyal added that the University will conduct a consultation workshop, presided by over by Rajeev Kumar, at which it is expected that 14 Vice-Chancellors or their representatives of Indian Himalayan Central Universities Consortium would attend. The workshop is meant to discuss the road map for India when it completes 100 years of independence in 2047.

The meeting ended with the distribution of logos to the media representatives and a vote of thanks.