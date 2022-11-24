Non-resident Uttarakhandis have crucial role in development of state: Abhinav Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Goa, 23 Nov: Special Principal Secretary, Information, Abhinav Kumar, today, met a delegation of non-resident Uttarakhandis at the International Film Festival underway in Goa. He said that all the Uttarakhandis who had migrated from the state still had an important role to play in the development of the state.

Kumar said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had set a target of making Uttarakhand a model state of the country by 2025. For this the Chief Minister has called for participation from every section under Uttarakhand @ 25. Organisations of non-resident Uttarakhandis met Kumar in this regard. Kumar said that all possible help would be provided to the non-resident Uttarakhandis by the state government in the effort to contribute towards the development of Uttarakhand. He added that that all possible help would also be given by the state government to encourage the cultural activities of Uttarakhand in Goa.

On this occasion, President of Garhwali Cultural Association, KL Kotnala welcomed Abhinav Kumar on his arrival in Goa. Kotnala said it was the first time that a representative of the Uttarakhand Government had interacted with the Uttarakhandis living in Goa. Kotnala said that his organisation wished to organise the Uttarakhand Festival programme, here, in which full cooperation from the state government was required. Former President RD Paliwal, Secretary Yashpal Singh Negi and Dwarka Prasad were also present on this occasion.