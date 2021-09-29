IISWC holds scientific session on climateresilient agriculture; PM presents award

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Sep: ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation organised a scientific session, here, on climate-resilient agriculture, today. About 60 participants attended. The participants were welcomed by Dr Gopal Kumar. He also made a presentation on various technological options including improved cultivars of crop and vegetables, diversification to high-value horticulture, water harvesting and recharge, a recirculatory system of cold water fisheries, climate resilient seaweed farming, climate resilient livestock technologies, shelter management for small ruminants and climate smart farm implements through the presentation shared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Followed by the presentation, the participants were joined the mass awareness programme addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this video event, the Prime Minister dedicated 35 crop varieties to the nation, inaugurated the new campus of “ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Raipur”, presented the “Clean Green Campus Award” and addressed the farmers and scientists while launching the Mass Awareness Campaign for Large-Scale Dissemination of Climate Resilient Technologies and Methods”. Dr NK Sharma, Head (Soil Science and Agronomy) suggested the gathering be prepared in advance to reach more farmers with climateresilient agriculture technologies while reemphasising the appeal by the Prime Minister to develop close coordination between the Institute and other stakeholders. Dr P R. Ojasvi, Head (Hydrology and Engineering Division) and the Chairman of the Institute Programme, suggested developing a culture of fast working to cope with the challenges posed under the highly dynamic scenario. He also highlighted the need for advanced preparedness to reach farmers and to meet the nation’s aspirations and target of nutritional security. The event was coordinated by Amit Chauhan and Dr Gopal Kumar.