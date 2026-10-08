Image Problem

Are Rahul Gandhi’s recent political agitations centred on a confrontation with the emerging Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) which might take away a substantial section of the anti-BJP youth vote? The manner in which India’s traditional left has gathered at the CJP protests will have caused concern in the Congress party, which otherwise has lost political space in middle-class India.

The primary catalyst for Gandhi’s recent street-level demonstrations is stated to be the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls overseen by the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, instead of taking the protest down the established parliamentary route, Rahul spearheaded an INDIA Bloc protest march from Parliament towards the ECI headquarters on 6 October. This was in support of the call for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the poll body of orchestrating an illegal modification of Form 6 to purge legitimate voters. The highly visible standoff concluded with Delhi Police detaining Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after an extended eight-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan. However the supposedly INDIA Bloc protest was transformed to focus on Rahul Gandhi as India’s alternate leader. A number of Bloc members stayed away, choosing to extend support from a distance. The DMK, in fact, criticised Rahul Gandhi’s ‘duplicity’ in ignoring ‘election irregularities’ in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi’s ongoing manoeuvers are deeply tied to what may be a sharp political rivalry with the youth-focused movement of the CJP that has rapidly mobilised public dissatisfaction regarding examination paper leaks. On 3 October, Gandhi launched a digital “Satyagraha” initiative aimed at integrating localised socio-political grievances under a singular opposition banner. This move triggered strong resistance from CJP leaders, who accused the Congress leadership of attempting to co-opt their independent student movement and acting as the exclusive “custodians of the Constitution”.

It is worth noting that while the Congress leader has been projected for a long time as India’s ‘youth leader’ despite being well into middle-age, the CJP leaders are emerging from Gen Z, a section of society that remembers little of Congress rule. Even if they take away a small section of voters from the opposition vote-bank, it will cause considerable damage at election time. As such, Rahul Gandhi’s display of energy by climbing police barricades and hanging out of bus windows is focused on promoting the ‘youth leader’ narrative. It is unlikely to make an impact where it matters. Perhaps, it is time to transition to a ‘mature’ leader image. Or, is it too late!