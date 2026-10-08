Ten Books That Shaped How I Think

The Books From My Shelves

By Maj Gen Sanjay Sharma (Retd)

My love for books started through the weekly Library periods at my school, St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun. We became voracious readers consuming every book from Enid Blyton to James Hadley Chase to Biggles and Perry Mason. By class 8, I had finished 6 Puranas which were kept in the home mandir and later graduated to biographies and Shakespeare in higher classes at school.

This love for books continued in NDA and IMA with military history books being added to preferred titles. I bought books from National News Agency, Sunday book market near Dariyaganj New Delhi, Crossword in Pune and through Higginbothams in Chennai. Over the years, my bookshelf has become a map of my interests: strategy, leadership, ambition, adventure and the quiet question of how to live well. Here are ten books I’ve read and returned to, in no particular order. Even as a General, I used to make officers write Book Reviews on a book of their choice and always took out time to review them.

The Art of War by Sun Tzu

Short enough to read in an afternoon, deep enough to study for a lifetime. Its central idea, that the wisest victory is the one won without fighting, applies as much to office politics and negotiations as to battlefields. I have 3 different versions with me.

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

A simple fable about following your personal calling. It reminds me that the journey matters as much as the treasure, and that the universe tends to reward those who keep moving.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey

More than a productivity book, it’s a framework for character. “Begin with the end in mind” and “put first things first” are habits I still try to practise. Revisiting this books once in 2-3 years is still inspiring.

Who Moved My Cheese? by Spencer Johnson

A tiny parable about change, told through mice and little people in a maze. Its message is easy to remember and hard to forget: when the cheese moves, adapt quickly instead of waiting for it to return. Army too, taught us the essentials of adaptability, as we moved from deserts to snow bound areas to big cities all in a span of 3 years.

The One Minute Manager by Kenneth Blanchard and Spencer Johnson

Clear goals, honest praise and swift, fair feedback. Its lessons on leading people are simple, practical and surprisingly effective. Very useful as you step up in hierarchy an are able to handle big projects.

The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi

The first book of the Shiva Trilogy reimagines myth as gripping adventure. It showed me how ancient stories can be retold in a way that feels fresh, fast and thoughtful. The connect between oft heard fables with our ancient heritage cities, was beautifully woven.

Tai-Pan and Noble House by James Clavell

I treat these two as a pair. Clavell’s epic tales of trading empires in Hong Kong are packed with ambition, rivalry and cultural clashes. They’re long, immersive reads that taught me how business, patience and honour intertwine. The two books are a continuation of the fascinating Hong Kong story and the deep inter twined layers of how business is done.

The Godfather by Mario Puzo

Beyond the crime saga, it’s a study of power, loyalty and family. Puzo’s characters are unforgettable, and the book is a masterclass in storytelling. For a change the movie trilogy does justice to the sub plots created carefully in the original boon.

The 33 Strategies of War by Robert Greene

Drawing on generals, emperors and history’s great campaigns, Greene turns military strategy into lessons for everyday life. Its emphasis on self-awareness, timing and organisation makes it a natural companion to Sun Tzu, and it taught me to treat daily challenges as battles to be planned rather than merely endured. Very useful for a military strategist like me.

Thimayya of India by Humphrey Evans

A soldier’s biography of General K. S. Thimayya, one of India’s most respected military leaders. It’s a portrait of courage, discipline and integrity, and a reminder that leadership is ultimately built on character. I read this book in 1980s and then again in 2003 when I became Commanding Officer of the only COORG Regiment. Visited his home in Madikeri.

What the List Says About Me

Looking at these ten together, the pattern is clear. I’m drawn to books about strategy and leadership, whether it’s the ancient wisdom of Sun Tzu, the modern campaigns of Greene, the practical lessons of Covey and Blanchard, or the real-life example of General Thimayya. Alongside them sit stories of ambition and power, from Clavell’s trading houses to Puzo’s crime families that show how people behave when the stakes are high.

The lighter books, such as The Alchemist and Who Moved My Cheese? balance the list. They remind me that wisdom doesn’t have to be complicated, and that a short story can carry a lesson for decades.

If there’s one thread running through all ten, it’s this: success is rarely accidental. It comes from clear thinking, adaptability, good character and the courage to act. These books didn’t hand me answers, but they taught me better questions to ask.

If you’re building your own reading life, don’t just chase bestsellers. Mix practical books with great stories, and ancient wisdom with modern ideas. Over time, your shelf will say a lot about who you are and who you’re becoming.

(Maj Gen Sanjay Sharma (Retd), VSM is an alumnus of St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun and an ex-NDA graduate. A scholar-soldier with four postgraduate degrees, he is an alumnus of Staff College Wellington, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, and National Defence College. He commanded two Brigades in Jammu & Kashmir and Sikkim, and was GOC of the Artillery Division operating Pinaka and BrahMos. Former Pro Vice Chancellor, Quantum University and President, SJA Alumni Association, he is currently SME at CENJOWS and Subject Expert at UPSC. He resides behind Anandam, at Rajpur Road and is an active participant in annual Valley of Words Literature Festival.)