Inaugural Session of ‘Confluential’ held at St George’s College

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 22 Sep: Confluential, the brainchild of the St George’s College Principal, Brother Ramesh Amalanathan, is a series of motivational lectures designed to empower lives through the portals of experience. The term ‘Confluential’ is a play on the words – Confluence and Influence.

The Inaugural Session of Confluential was hosted at St George’s College on 21 September with the objective of learning from narratives of struggle, success and significant experience. The Guest Speaker on the occasion was IAS officer Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava. He was warmly welcomed by Members of the Student Council and the School Band.

The prayer was led by Joshua Ethan Francis. This was followed by lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Superior Brother PU George, Principal Brother Ramesh Amalanathan, Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Vice-Principal Brother Shaju Thomas and Sports Secretary Brother Isidore Tirkey.

Donyi Likha introduced the Guest Speaker for the day. Principal Brother Amalanathan, presented the guest with a planter and a memento as a token of appreciation.

Messages of congratulation for Confluential 2023 from past pupils, namely, Lt General Anil Kumar Bhatt, former Military Secretary, Indian Army, and President of the Uttarakhand Chapter of Manorites; Manorite Anuj Gupta, Chairman, Nagar Palika Parishad, Mussoorie; Manorite Dr Vipul Dutt Kandwal, Director, Aarogyadham Super Speciality Hospital & Research Centre were received and presented.

Guest Speaker Dr Srivastava unveiled the Logo for “Confluential: Engaging minds in the pursuit of excellence”.

In his address to the students, Dr Srivastava said that determination, discipline and diligence are the key to success. He focused on the benefits of a disciplined life, a fixed schedule, time management and continued reading among other key areas of student life.

The House was opened for the question and answer session thereafter. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by the Principal.

The Inaugural Session of Confluential was successfully conducted under the supervision of Brother Shaju Thomas (Vice-Principal), Brother PU George (Superior), Brother Isidore Tirkey (Sports Secretary), Bhavnesh Negi, Mark Gonsalves, PD Jaiswal, Juliana D’Souza, Stormy Hazarika and Pallavi Goel.