Vatsalya Club holds Intra University Speech Competition at Doon Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Sep: The Literary and Debating Club, Vatsalya, of the Cultural Society at Doon University successfully organised an Intra University Speech Competition. The event featured two captivating and thought-provoking topics: “The Accession of ISRO: A Pinnacle Achievement in 76 Glorious Years of India’s Independence” and “India’s Cultural and Scientific Advancements Paving the Way Towards Global Leadership (Vishwaguru)”. The event was held under the patronage of Dr Chetana Pokhriyal, Convenor of the Cultural Committee.

A total of 26 students attended the competition, with 16 participants showcasing their oratory skills. The event received support from Prof Nitin Kumar from the School of Media and Communication Studies, and Dr Aditi Bisht, Assistant Professor in the Department of English, who served as judges for the competition.

The competition was flawlessly organised by the Vatsalya Club, spearheaded by Sneha as the Convenor and Sanjana as the Co-Convenor. The event witnessed fierce competition, with Preeti Rawat and Shaurya Bisht emerging as the winners. Disha Joshi and Vanshika were recognised as the runner-ups, while Prakhar Semwal and Tushar Chand received the consolation prizes.

To honour the participants’ commendable efforts, certificates of appreciation were presented to all the students, acknowledging their dedication and performance in the competition.