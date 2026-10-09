Incredible Kohli!

By Vimal Kapoor

Virat Kohli, the grand chase master, produced a stunning innings on Sunday against the West Indies, silencing his critics with a magnificent unbeaten century.

Kohli remained not out on 139 runs, displaying a master class in timing, temperament, and attacking stroke play. His innings was studded with nine sixes, as he took the attack to the West Indian bowlers and entertained the crowd with a breathtaking display of power hitting.

The century was particularly significant given the criticism Kohli has faced in recent times, with some calling for him to consider retirement. Rather than allowing the outside noise to affect his performance, he responded in emphatic fashion, and as always let his bat do the talking. In the process, Kohli also reached another outstanding milestone, completing fastest 15,000 runs in ODI cricket—a landmark that further underlines his consistency and longevity in the format.

With his unbeaten innings, Kohli once again demonstrated why he has remained one of the most influential and prolific batsman in international cricket. His ability to perform under pressure and respond to criticism with match-winning innings has been a defining feature of his remarkable career.

At 37, Virat Kohli continues to exhibit enviable combination of fitness, discipline, determination, and experience. Even at this stage of his career, he remains one of the fittest players in the Indian cricket team, a fantastic achievement in a sport where maintaining peak physical condition becomes increasingly challenging with age. His fitness has always been an integral part of his identity as a cricketer, and his commitment to training and preparation has set a benchmark for generations of players who have followed him.

Although Kohli has demonstrated that he still possesses the fitness and ability to compete at the highest level, his international career has entered its final chapter. He has already stepped away from T20 internationals and Test cricket, leaving ODI cricket as the only arena on which Indian fans can watch one of the game’s most celebrated batsmen perform in the national colours.

That makes every ODI appearance by Kohli increasingly precious. For more than a decade, he has given cricket fans countless memorable moments—chases won under immense pressure, centuries scored when his team needed them most, and innings that transformed seemingly impossible targets into achievable ones. Who can ever forget his unbelievable innings against Pakistan at packed Melbourne cricket ground in 2024? His extraordinary ability to pace an innings, absorb pressure and then accelerate when required has earned him the reputation of being one of the finest chase masters the game has ever seen.

With the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, the tournament could provide a fitting final chapter to Kohli’s outstanding journey with India. For Indian cricket supporters, this is therefore a time to appreciate Kohli rather than simply look ahead to the day when he will no longer be on the field. From his early days as a young, aggressive batsman to his evolution into an experienced player and one of the most dependable run-scorers in world cricket, Kohli’s journey has been incredible.

And there is still one dream that remains particularly special for Indian fans: seeing Virat Kohli lift the ODI World Cup for India in 2027. Whether that final chapter plays out exactly as supporters hope remains to be seen.

Until then, every cover drive, every chase, every ‘flick of the wrist’ and every celebration deserves to be savored. The era of Virat Kohli in Indian cricket may be approaching its final pages, but there is still time to enjoy the grand chase master at work.

(Vimal Kapoor, a Dehradun resident, is passionate about literature, creative writing, cricket and exploration through travel)