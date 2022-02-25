Indian student trapped in Ukraine requests swift evacuation

New Delhi, 25 Feb: As Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Russian President that the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and their safe exit and return to India, is of utmost importance to him.

Amid the escalating conflict, a video of an Indian student studying in Ukraine is going viral on ‘Koo’.

“Hello, I am Vishal Maurya. I am studying in Ukraine at present and hail from Gujarat. All of us students in Ukraine are terrified in the wake of the raging war. We want to return to India before the full-blown war breaks out. Our parents also want us to return to India as soon as possible,” he says in the video.

“There are long queues outside ATMs and malls. Due to the attack, there is an atmosphere of panic around us. Many flights scheduled to India have been cancelled,” he adds.

“The situation is worsening here. We are told to not step out of our homes. Our University has also told us to leave the country as soon as possible. We request the Indian government to make efforts to evacuate us as soon as possible,” he concluded.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that 4,000 out of 20,000 Indians living in Ukraine have already been evacuated.