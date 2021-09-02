Induction Programme held at UIPS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: An Induction Programme was organised by Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Uttaranchal University, today, to welcome the first-year B Pharm and D Pharm students.

Pallavi Ghildiyal, Assistant Professor, UIPS, welcomed the Chief Guest, Chancellor of Uttaranchal University Jitender Joshi, Vice Chancellor (Officiating) Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Dean – UIT, Prof (Dr) SD Pandey, Dean-UIPS, Prof (Dr) Vikash Jakhmola, HOD-UIPS, Dr Amit Semwal, and Examination Controller-UIPS Dr Tarun Parashar.

Chancellor Joshi welcomed and addressed the students. He encouraged the students to utilise the opportunity through the university resources to develop skills in both theoretical and practical aspects. Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna stressed upon the importance of time management and setting goals to gain desired success in life.

Prof Vikash Jakhmola welcomed the students with his motivational lecture emphasising the importance and role of pharmacists in society. He reminded them of the role of pharmacists in the present COVID-19 pandemic in India as well as worldwide.

Thereafter, HOD-UIPS, Dr Amit Semwal, gave an overview of the curriculum and introduced the new students to the faculty fraternity. He also made them aware of the maintenance of attendance criteria. Dr Tarun Parashar informed the students about the examination & assessment criteria.

Present on this occasion were class coordinators of D Pharm and B Pharm including Taru Saklani, Mahamedha Deorari, Manshi Butola, Nidhi Gairola, Ankur and Ravi Kumar.

The seven day induction programme will contain the bridge course, industrial visit to UCOST and CAP, extracurricular activities like quiz, debate, poster making competition, poetry competition, etc., with the purpose of helping students acclimatise to the new surroundings, develop bonds with fellow students and teachers. The vote of thanks was proposed by HoD, UIPS, Dr Amit Semwal.