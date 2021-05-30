Integration of Allopath, Ayurveda & Yoga Sciences showcased at IMA Blood Bank

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 May: A programme was held by Yogacharya Vipin Joshi, Founder of Doon Yogpeeth, to further ensure and strengthen the integration between Allopath and Ayurveda as well as Yoga Sciences, today, at the IMA Blood Bank, under the leadership of National IMA CWC member Dr DD Choudhury.

Yogacharya Vipin Joshi in his speech stressed upon the services rendered by the doctors of the modern system medicine in the critical phase of the Covid pandemic. The purpose of the function was to strengthen the confidence of medical professionals and paramedical staff. He also said that the doctors of modern system of medicine have never criticised Yoga and Ayurveda, rather they have supported yoga and incorporated it in their practice and also in their personal lives.

He also criticised the ‘self-made guru’ who has created confusion in the minds of people regarding the treatment of Covid 19 and emphasised that the modern system of medicine had always followed the laid down protocols established by WHO and ICMR.

He admitted that there is a communication gap with other systems of medicines and requested the Indian Medical Association to find out ways to reduce the communication gap with other systems of medicine. He also urged the Indian Medical Association, UA State Branch, and especially Dr DD Choudhury to help him celebrate International Yoga Day on 21 June as a way of giving a message to the masses that the IMA follows holistic medicine.

Yogachargya also paid tribute to the Covid Martyrs and paid his respects to the families of the Covid Martyrs.

Dr Krishan Avtar provided insight into the spiritual aspects of life with modern system of medicine in relation to the ancient scriptures. He pointed out that hundreds of doctors, paramedical staff and other staff had lost their lives during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Yogachargya Vipin Joshi felicitated Dr BS Judge, Dr Krishan Avtar, Dr Shashi Upreti, Dr Gaurav Luthra, Dr Amit Singh, Dr Sanjay Upreti, Dr Saurav Luthra, Dr Siddharth Khanna, Dr Swati Punase, Ajit Singh and Sister Vibhuti. Dr Sanjay Upreti, Director, Technical & Operations, IMA Blood Bank of Uttarakhand, proposed the vote of thanks.