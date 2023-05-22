Irrigation Dept engineers should use latest technology: Satapal Maharaj

1st General Convention of U’khand Irrigation Engineers Association

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 May: State Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj has asked the engineers of the Department to use the latest technology as well as prepare to face the nature-borne challenges faced during the work.

In his address as the Chief Guest at the First General Convention of the Uttarakhand Irrigation Engineers’ Association held at the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, he said that every possible effort would be made to solve the problems of the engineers. Along with bringing quality to their projects, he also emphasised on developing a work culture in the department.

The Irrigation Minister asked the engineers to use the latest technology as well as be prepared to face nature-borne challenges during the course of work. The Association also submitted a memorandum of demands to the Irrigation Minister. These included re-implementing the benefits of relaxation in service, not reducing the posts in the departmental structure, and the department to be designated as the executing body of the Tourism Department. It sought direct recruitment assistant engineers every year, restoring the ratio of direct recruitment and promotion as before and for resolving seniority related disputes.

Also present nn this occasion were Secretary, Irrigation, Harichand Semwal, Chief Engineer Jaipal Singh, AK Dinkar, Subhash Pandey, President of Uttarakhand Irrigation Engineers’ Association, Harsh Kumar Katiyar, etc.