Jolly Grant Airport may be renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By Arun Pratap Singh
Dehradun, 18 Mar: There is a strong possibility of Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport being renamed after former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Airport Advisory Committee in a meeting held today under the chairmanship of local MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, here reached a consensus in this respect. A meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee and various departments related to the airport was held at Jollygrant Airport. In the meeting, Rajeev Talwar, a member of the advisory committee, suggested renaming the Jolly Grant airport after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On which all the members, airport administration and departments concerned agreed.
Airport Advisory Committee Chairman Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank noted that Vajpayee had created a separate state respecting people’s sentiments in this regard and in 2018 the Uttarakhand government also wanted the same and therefore there is no obstacle in renaming the airport after him. Soon a proposal in this regard will be prepared and sent to the central government. After which Jolly Grant Airport will be renamed after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.