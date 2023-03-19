Jolly Grant Airport may be renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Mar: There is a strong possibility of Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport being renamed after former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee . The Airport Advisory Committee in a meeting held today under the chairmanship of local MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, here reached a consensus in this respect. A meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee and various departments related to the airport was held at Jollygrant Airport . In the meeting, Rajeev Talwar, a member of the advisory committee, suggested renaming the Jolly Grant airport after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee . On which all the members, airport administration and departments concerned agreed.