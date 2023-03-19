Masonic Lodge Elevates Fellow Craft To Master Mason      

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 18 Mar: The Lodge Siwalik Dr Durga Prasad No.62 of Dehradun, in its meeting on Wednesday, elevated two of its Brethren Bro Girish Kandpal and Bro Paranjay Joshi from Fellow craft to Master Masons, in a ceremonious meeting by the Worshipful Master RW Bro Pramod Kumar Kapur, and his team of officers.
The experience of becoming a member of a Masonic lodge is divided into three ceremonial stages known as “degrees.” These three degrees are loosely based upon the journeyman system, which was used to educate medieval craftsmen. At each educational stage, a craftsman was required to achieve proficiency before moving to the next stage. Symbolically, the degrees represent the three stages of human development: youth, manhood, and age.
The third degree symbolises man’s maturity in life or age and his increase in knowledge and wisdom. The last of the lodge ceremonies, the Master Mason degree completes the initiation ceremonies into the fraternity, and the new Master Mason may enjoy both the rights and responsibilities of membership. A Master Mason has the right to visit lodges throughout the world, sharing in fraternal fellowship with like-minded men who now share a common bond.
Most Lodges have some sort of social functions, allowing members, their partners and non-Masonic guests to meet openly. Often coupled with these events is the discharge of every Mason‘s and Lodge‘s collective obligation to contribute to charity for the relief of need in many fields, such as education, health and old age.