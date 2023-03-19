Masonic Lodge Elevates Fellow Craft To Master Mason      

Dehradun, 18 Mar: The Lodge Siwalik Dr Durga Prasad No.62 of Dehradun, in its meeting on Wednesday, elevated two of its Brethren Bro Girish Kandpal and Bro Paranjay Joshi from Fellow craft to Master Masons, in a ceremonious meeting by the Worshipful Master RW Bro Pramod Kumar Kapur, and his team of officers.

The experience of becoming a member of a Masonic lodge is divided into three ceremonial stages known as “degrees.” These three degrees are loosely based upon the journeyman system, which was used to educate medieval craftsmen. At each educational stage, a craftsman was required to achieve proficiency before moving to the next stage. Symbolically, the degrees represent the three stages of human development: youth, manhood, and age.