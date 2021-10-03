Journalists also listen to point of views different from their own: Sumaira

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Sep: Senior TV Journalist Samaira Khan said, today, that good journalists also listen to views different from their own, but judges them only on the basis of facts. Senior Executive Editor, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Samaira Khan was addressing the induction programme of the Department of Media and Mass Communication at Graphic Era Hill University, virtually.

She said that the tools used in the field of mass communication are constantly changing. Journalism is a field that needs constant learning and upgradation. There is no dearth of possibilities in this field. Emphasising the importance of multi-tasking in the field of mass communication, she said that, sometimes, a TV journalist also has to shoot videos and an anchor needs to work on scripting and production. During their college days students should hone their multitasking skills with the help of teachers from different genres.

During the programme, Samaira shared her experiences and also answered the questions raised by the students.

Vikram Rautela, Head of Department of Media and Mass Communication, faculty members and students were present at the programme. Vidushi Negi anchored the event.