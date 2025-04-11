Journo Kushal Kothiyal to be appointed as State Information Commissioner

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 Apr: Sources in the government have claimed that senior Journalist and Resident Editor of Dainik Jagran Dehradun, Kushal Kothiyal is being appointed as State Information Commissioner by the Pushkar Singh Dhami led BJP Government in Uttarakhand.

Kothiyal is a senior journalist who began his career with Dainik Doon Darpan, then a leading Hindi Daily newspaper and later joined Amar Ujala. For around two decades however, he has been associated with Dainik Jagran’s Dehradun edition first as News Editor and then as Resident Editor.

It will perhaps be first time that two ex-journalists would be simultaneously serving as Information Commissioners in Uttarakhand, the other one being Yogesh Bhatt who has been the State Information Commissioner for past two years and has one year left in his term.

Sources claimed that Kothiyal may take charge tomorrow along with former Chief Secretary Radha Raturi who has already been appointed as Chief Information Commissioner of Uttarakhand. With the appointment of Kothiyal, Uttarakhand Information Commission will now have three state information commissioners and one Chief Information Commissioner.