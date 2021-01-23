Judiciary Qualifier Devansh Rathor felicitated

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Dec: Law College Dehradun of Uttaranchal University accorded a grand felicitation to Uttarakhand Judicial Services examination qualifier Devansh Rathore. Chancellor Jitendra Joshi welcomed Devansh, an alumnus of the college, with a bouquet of flowers and a memento. He thanked the competition cell of the college on this occasion.

Devansh Rathore finished his LLB (Hons) from Law College Dehradun securing 75% marks. Devansh is a resident of Vikas Nagar. His father, Kamal Rathore is an Accountant in the Revenue Department, while his mother is Office Superintendent in the Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam.

Dean Dr Rajesh Bahuguna stated that students of Law College Dehradun were rendering their services as Judges in nine Indian states, including Assam, Bihar, HP, Jharkhand, MP, Rajasthan, UP and Uttarakhand, while one of the students was also a judge in Nepal. Apart from this, two were serving in the Indian Army and Indian Navy as Advocate-Judges.

Dr Bahuguna revealed that Devansh used to spend his maximum time in the library after finishing his classes.

In his speech, Devansh maintained that he opted for Law College Dehradun to pursue judicial service examinations after completing BTech. He observed that judges from the college appointed in various states of North India offered valuable experiences regarding the Judicial Services. He attributed his success to his parents and teachers of the college.

Vice Chancellor Dr Devendra Pathak praised Devansh for his success. He added that providing 53 judges within a short span of time was a magnificent achievement for the College.

