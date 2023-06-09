Justice Abbas Tyabji remembered on 87th Death Anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jun: The ‘Justice Abbas Tyabji Educational and Charitable Trust’, Dehradun, organised a programme today to pay tribute to the first Barrister of India, Justice Abbas Tyabji, on his 87th Death Anniversary at Tasmia Academy, Inder Road, here.

Former MP, the late Paripoornanad Painuli, Founder General Secretary & Treasurer of the Trust, was also remembered on the occasion.

Justice Abbas Tyabji was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. He became acting President of the Congress when Gandhi was arrested following the “Salt March” in 1930.

Dr S Farooq, Vice President of the Trust, welcomed all the guests by presenting bouquets and mementos. In his welcome address, he described the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighter. Tyabji breathed his last at Southwood Estate, Mussoorie in 1936. After his death, his daughter handed over this property to the President of India.

Chief Guest Arvind Pandey, former Sports Minister, spoke about Tyabji’s contribution in the freedom struggle, particularly after the tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh, when became involved in the Swadeshi movement with Mahatma Gandhi.

Dr Daljeet Kaur, former principal of Patrician College of Education, and Dr Himmat Singh also paid tribute to Justice Abbas Tyabji for his services to the country.

Col MK Hussain conducted the programme. The briefing about the society was given by Dr RK Bakhshi.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Brig KG Behl (Retd).