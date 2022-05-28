Justice Ranjana Desai to head Committee on Uniform Civil Code

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May:Justice Ranjana Desai to head Committee on Uniform Civil CodeAs had been stated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami soon after taking over as CM for the second time in Uttarakhand, the government has announced a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code for the state.

It may be recalled that a Uniform Civil Code was one of the major promises of the BJP while going in for the assembly elections held recently in the state.

The committee constituted by the government consists of five members. While retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Desai has been appointed as the Chairperson of this committee, former Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, former Chief Secretary of the state, Shatrughna Singh, social activist and chairman of Tax Payers’ Association Manu Gaur, and Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal have been roped in as members.

A notification in this respect was issued today by the government.

It may be recalled that, usually, the Uniform Civil Code is considered to be a subject for the Union Government, but certain aspects of the code can be drafted and implemented by states. Goa is one such state which has many unique provisions regarding the Uniform Civil code, basically related to succession laws. It remains to be seen if the committee will study the law in Goa and bring in similar provisions, here, in the draft to be prepared by it.