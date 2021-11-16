Koshyari condoles demise of Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 15 Nov: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief over the demise of Padma Vibhushan awardee Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare in Pune. In a condolence message Governor Koshyari wrote: “The news of the demise of Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare, who dedicated his entire life to narrate the saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to generations of people, is extremely saddening.

“A person of extraordinary flair, Shiv Shahir Purandare lived in the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his thoughts and ideals. He breathed the history of that period and narrated the same to the common people through his writings, orations and mega plays like ‘Jaanta Raja’.

“I had the opportunity to meet Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare during a visit to Shiv Srushti near Pune and again in Raj Bhavan during an awards function. In his demise, Bharat Varsh has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon. Fulfilling his vision, Shiv Srushti, and spreading the history of Shivaji Maharaj to the nook and corner of the world will be a real tribute to him.

“I consider it a privilege to have known Shiv Shahir Babasaheb intimately and to receive affection from him. His demise is therefore as much a personal loss for me. I offer prayers for the departed soul and convey my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family.”