Life Skills & Art Forms should be introduced at KG Stage to build a stable society: Adil Hussain

Sunita Vijay in conversation with Adil Hussain

By Sunita Vijay

Adil Hussain is an acclaimed Indian actor known for his versatile performances in independent, mainstream, and international cinema. Born in Assam, he trained at the National School of Drama (NSD) and later at Drama Studio London.

His nuanced acting in films like English Vinglish, Life of Pi, Mukti Bhawan, Hotel Salvation, and the latest, The Storyteller, has earned him widespread acclaim. The National Film Award-winning actor has worked across multiple film industries, including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, and international projects, captivating audiences with his acting prowess.

Known for his subtle yet powerful performances, Adil Hussain is also deeply involved in theatre and often speaks about the importance of storytelling, artistic integrity, and spirituality. His contributions to cinema have made him one of India’s most respected actors on both national and global platforms.

Adil was recently in Uttarakhand for a shoot, and the state reminds him of his home, Assam.

“Visiting Uttarakhand always feels like a homecoming. Earlier, I shot a film called Past Tense with Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Paresh Rawal in Dehradun. What I noticed was the warmth of the people, the affection they shower on us, and their sincerity in hospitality. Even when I visit a regular roadside restaurant, the way they treat you and look after you is remarkable. It reminds me of Assam. We are also soft and gentle people. I believe the prime reason is that both states are blessed with nature’s gift—we have an abundance of natural beauty. It makes us simpler. It’s a gift of the climate and nature. My experience here has been extremely pleasant and enjoyable. I would love to come back and shoot here again and again,” he asserted.

An actor’s strength lies in looking effortless on screen, having a powerful voice, and maintaining a flawless accent. The way Adil immerses himself in his roles with utmost calmness and sincerity is a result of years of self-refinement. His practice of spirituality reflects on his face. Here are a few questions he answered candidly:

Your latest film, The Storyteller, has been appreciated and loved by the audience. How does it feel?

When a film is appreciated, I feel happy. In my core belief, the film is the star. Everyone else serves the story. The art being created by so many people—mainly the director and writers—is then brought to life by the actors. Films like The Storyteller are important because they explore nuance, the subtleties of human behaviour, and specific subjects that Satyajit Ray masterfully narrated. It makes me feel like I have done something worthwhile.

You add a lot of weight to a film. Your screen presence is genuine and impactful. How have you moulded yourself to be an effortless actor?

Finesse is probably an ongoing process as long as one is alive. I always look at my performances critically and think, Oh my God! I should have done less. But when educated viewers and critics perceive a certain finesse in my performance, I feel my teachers were successful. The only credit I take is that I have been a good student of acting.

When you become curious about life, about your craft, and about yourself—no matter what artistic medium you choose—your constant engagement and curiosity naturally reflect in your work.

Do you think observation is important to becoming a good actor?

More than observation, I believe an artist should be genuinely interested in others. By “others” I don’t just mean human beings—I mean nature, the environment, flora and fauna, friends, children, spouses, the people you interact with daily, and the universe at large. Empathy is key. When you deeply understand how others feel, you can recreate and relive those emotions, allowing the camera to capture something truly authentic.

How do you bring positive vibes and serenity into your personality, which makes your screen presence impactful? Audiences love you in both positive and negative roles.

The fundamental quality an actor should develop is sthairyam—stability. You should not be easily destabilised by external forces unless you allow it.

How do you regulate your emotions? There are moments when you’re impulsive, when you want to react. Do you practice meditation to achieve the calm state that we perceive?

I have a spiritual mentor, and I practice meditation. When playing a villain or a negative role, I believe I must maintain a positive mindset. The Bhagavad Gita teaches that nothing is inherently good or bad—it is simply the way we perceive it.

Emotions like jealousy, anger, and envy are often looked down upon, but they all have a place in human evolution. I cannot have judgements on these. We all experience them. Even great saints had these emotions—what made them great was how they transformed them.

My journey began with the emotions I inherited when I came into this world. They were all essential to experiencing life. Over time, I realised that I don’t need fear, anger or irritation. By allowing my higher qualities to take over, I became a better person. I consciously edited out as many negative emotions as possible.

Who do we consider a better person? Someone who is calm, who listens, and with whom you enjoy having conversations. Listening is another essential quality for an actor—listening intently and empathetically. Even if I am not interested, I must be interested. These are life skills that need to be developed.

We would love to hear about your experience while shooting for The Storyteller.

Every role presents its own challenges, and The Storyteller was no exception. Here, I was working with the brilliant Paresh Rawalji. I am not saying I am a newbie, but he is an incredibly generous actor. We had great fun. When the other actor is equally invested in the role, curious about the character, and deeply engaged in the art, you naturally build a rapport. That rapport translates onto the screen.

When creating art, the interpersonal relationships between actors, directors, cinematographers, and everyone on set matter greatly. We had a great equation. We laughed, cracked jokes, and had all sorts of meaningful conversations. It was real fun.

Cinema is undergoing a transformation. While we see wonderful films and OTT series, we also see a rise in violence, which may negatively affect younger audiences. Research shows that violence is an effective tool to hook viewers. What’s your take on this? Would you work in such films?

Nothing is inherently bad unless the intention behind it is bad. If the goal is to glorify violence and make money by stirring emotions in a harmful way, then I have a problem with it. I wouldn’t want to be part of such films.

What advice would you give to film aspirants from Uttarakhand, a state with immense talent but lacking proper training and guidance for filmmaking?

The government should take more initiatives to develop and promote theatre, as it is an accessible and cost-effective medium for youngsters. Proper theatre spaces should be established, and graduates from drama schools should be encouraged to conduct workshops in schools—starting from kindergarten.

Introducing children to theatre at an early age will help them understand the world better. Theatre opened my eyes to spirituality. For that matter any art form brings one closer to spirituality. It teaches us how emotions work and fosters emotional intelligence. These are not just artistic skills but life skills.

A stable, healthy society is one that progresses. Japan is a great example of a disciplined society.

As for the younger generation, they need to be shown good examples. With the advent of social media, fame has become fleeting. One viral stunt can lead people to do worse things just to stay in the limelight. However, if someone achieves recognition through art and a deeper understanding of their craft, the work itself becomes the reward, rather than the attention that follows.

We, as responsible individuals, must ensure we provide the younger generation with a harmonious society.