UC holds seminar on women-centric laws, policies

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 8 Mar: A seminar on Women-Centric Laws and Policies was organized at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium of Uttaranchal University. On this occasion, vice-chairman of the Governing Committee of the University Anuradha Joshi, was the chief guest and N Vidya, an advocate of Delhi High Court and an expert in sexual harassment cases, was present as the keynote speaker. More than 500 participants from various departments participated in this seminar organized by the Women’s Cell and Internal Complaint Committee of the University.

In the first phase of the seminar, the central laws and policies on women were presented in detail by the pre-scheduled speaker and questions of the participants were also invited. On this occasion, the emotional presentation of a dance drama on the status of women in India by the students of Uttaranchal Ayurvedic Medical and Research was the centre of attraction.

Vidya started her speech from the Judiciary’s point of view regarding sexual harassment of women. She explained the intention of the legislature and the judicial interpretation behind the laws made for the prevention of sexual harassment. She said that the Internal Complaint Committee and Women’s Cells play a central role in the prevention and redressal of sexual harassment cases at workplaces. She also taught the tricks to redress the sensitive cases like sexual harassment and also answered questions.

In her address, Anuradha Joshi said that laws focused on women should be implemented in accordance with their letter and spirit. She said that now-a-days, the increasing cases of misuse of laws made for the protection of women have also raised questions on the rationality of these laws. In today’s context, there is a need for a balanced approach where both the use and misuse of laws are kept in mind.

On this occasion, vice-president of the University Ankita Joshi, Pro Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Bahuguna, Chairperson of Women’s Cell Poonam Rawat, Secretary, Lakshmi Priya Vinjamuri, Amit Bhatt, Ravi Joshi, were present among others.