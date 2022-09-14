Madrasa survey will also be undertaken in U’khand: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, today, that the possibility of suspicious activities in many Madrasas was a serious issue and it is being taken seriously by the government. Speaking informally with media persons, here, today, Dhami was reacting to questions pertaining to a recent statement made by newly appointed Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board Shadab Shams that illegal construction on Waqf properties in the state would be demolished.

Dhami added that his government is in favour of a survey of the madrasas operating across the state as has been ordered in Uttar Pradesh (UP) by the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It may be recalled that soon after taking over as Chairman of the state Waqf Board, Shadab Shams had asserted that all the illegal constructions on Waqf properties in the state would be demolished after a survey. Shams had also demanded an inquiry into affairs of unregistered Madrasas in the state.

When asked about his reaction, Dhami seemed to agree with Shams and stressed that a survey of the Madrasas operating in the state is necessary on the lines of what had been ordered in UP. Dhami said that several complaints were being received about the functioning and suspicious activities of madrassas in Uttarakhand. These complaints are being taken seriously by the state government, in view of which a survey of all madrasas in the state would be conducted.

Later, Dhami also posted a tweet in this regard!

Reacting to the government decision, PCC Chief Karan Mahra also noted that there is nothing wrong in conducting such a survey.