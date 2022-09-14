CM Dhami conducts surprise inspection at Doon Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection at Doon Medical College and Hospital, today, and took stock of the arrangements there. He inquired about the wellbeing of the hospitalised patients and took their feedback. The Chief Minister tested the quality of the food being served to the patients by eating the same. He observed that the service of patients is akin to the service of God. If patients are treated with kindness, they could be more easily cured. He called upon the hospital staff to work with a sense of devotion and service.

During the inspection, Dhami directed the Hospital officials to pay special attention towards ensuring greater cleanliness. He added that positive energy is transmitted through a clean environment.

He also urged the Hospital administration to take steps to ensure that those coming for treatment do not have to wait long for their turn to get checked up and treated. Along with the patients, their relatives who came along with them should also not be harassed. He directed the Hospital authorities to ensure availability of all necessary medicines in the hospital.

The Chief Minister inspected the Emergency Wards, ICU and Dengue Ward in Doon Hospital on this occasion.

Secretary, Health, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Principal of Doon Medical College Dr Ashutosh Sayana and senior officials of Health Department were present on this occasion.