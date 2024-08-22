Max Hospital Dehradun introduces Robotic System for Joint Surgeries

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Aug: Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dehradun, today announced expansion of its Robotic Surgical Programme with the introduction of Surgical Robot for Joint Replacement surgeries.

This state-of-the-art robotic system for joint replacement helps surgeons in achieving precision, accuracy and preserving natural bone, minimal blood loss and ensuring a well-balanced joint. With the launch of the Mako Surgical Robot, Max Hospital, Dehradun, becomes the region’s first hospital to offer robotic hip replacement surgeries as well.

This new robotic navigation technology allows patients to benefit from a combination of human insight and experience of senior clinicians backed by robust technology. The newly launched robotic system for joint replacement allows the surgeon to pre-plan the surgery by assessing the individual patient’s disease state and predicting the joint stability over the full range of motion. This ensures precision and reduces the chances of misalignment of implants.

The advantages of robotic joint surgery over conventional joint replacement procedures are numerous. These benefits include fewer incisions, accuracy, better results, quicker relief, quicker convalescence, and shorter recovery times.

With this advanced technology, the surgeons can perform minimally invasive surgeries by using instruments that they can guide via a console. The surgeons operate through a few incisions by utilising a high-resolution 3D vision system, which allows the surgeons to view anatomical structures in natural colours. The technology has been successful in the treatment of patients who are diagnosed with several complex joints condition.

Commenting on the launch of surgical Robot, Dr Sandeep Singh Tanwar, Sr Vice President – Operations and Unit Head, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dehradun said, “We are thrilled to launch Mako Robotic Surgical System at Max Hospital in Dehradun for joint surgeries. Our commitment to providing the best possible care is unwavering, and this launch underscores our dedication to improving patient outcomes and setting new standards in medical excellence.”

Max Super Speciality Hospital has a team of senior clinicians including Dr Ashish Mittal, Director- Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Dr Hemanshu Kochhar, Director of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Dr Gaurav Gupta Director-Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, and Dr Vineet Tyagi – Associate Director – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement in the orthopaedics department.