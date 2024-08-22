Moravian Institute wins 9th ILG Mann Junior School Futsal Tournament 2024

Dehradun, 21 Aug: The final match of the ‘ 9th Mr ILG Mann Junior School Futsal Tournament 2024 ’ was played at Carman School Dalanwala between Moravian Institute and Cambrian Hall.

The match was inaugurated in the presence of the Chief Guest Abhinav Chaturvedi. Chaturvedi, who is a television and radio artist, created his own identity among the masses by playing the character of “Nanhe” in the first serial “Hum Log” telecast on Doordarshan. He has also hosted National and International programmes. He has been an active cricket player in the past.

Veteran journalist, author and actor Dr Anjali Nauriyal was the Guest of Honour.

In the first half of the match, Abhinav from Cambrian Hall school scored 1 goal. Vipin of the Moravian Institute equalised the score with 1 goal at the end of the first half. During the 2nd half, Vipin from Moravian Institute scored 1 more goal and thus Moravian Institute won the match with a 2-1 score. Match referees were BM Bhatt and Devashish Kashyap.