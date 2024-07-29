Minister Joshi stops his convoy to carry unconscious woman to l hospital in his car

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 July: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi stopped his convoy and took the unconscious woman who had a paralysis attack while mourning the death of her mother to the hospital in his car.

On Saturday, Joshi was returning to his office in Hathibarkala from his regular program. On the way, Anuradha, a resident of Hathibarkala, fell unconscious due to a sudden paralysis attack while mourning the death of her mother on New Cantt Road. Minister Joshi, who was passing by, stopped his convoy and took the unconscious woman (Anuradha) to Doon Hospital in his car. Joshi also directed the CMO of Doon Hospital through telephone to provide proper treatment to the woman.