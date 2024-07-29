Cong MLA Tilak Raj Behad faints while addressing a dharna

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudrapur, 27 Jul: Congress MLA Tilak Raj Behad, who was on a dharna for past four days in Kichha tehsil of Udham Singh Nagar district, suddenly fell ill today. While addressing the gathering at the dharna site, he suddenly fainted and fell and had to be hospitalised. It is being told that Behad was addressing the gathering, but he suddenly felt dizzy and fell down. Due to which there was chaos at the dharna site. People present on the spot immediately took him to Kichha hospital, where doctors referred him to the higher medical centre in Rudrapur.

It may be recalled that Tilak Raj Behad has been sitting on a dharna in Kichha tehsil for the past four days demanding lifting of the ban on the elections of Kichha Vyapar Mandal imposed by the administration and also transfer of SDM. In the afternoon today, when he was addressing the gathering at the Dharna site, he suddenly fainted and fell on the ground. On getting the information, a crowd of Congress workers had also gathered at the Dharna site.

On receiving the information the SDM Kichha, the Tehsildiar and the Police officials reached the hospital in Kichha to gather information regarding his wellbeing. In the afternoon, a delegation of the district administration spoke to him at the Community Health Centre at Kichha. After undergoing the primary treatment, he was referred to a higher centre and he was taken to Rudrapur. It is being claimed that fluctuation in his blood sugar level led to his fainting. His condition is now reported to be stable.